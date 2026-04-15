Workers protest in Noida, Barauni, Surat, Manesar over pay, safety
India
Factory workers in Noida hit the streets on Monday, April 13, 2026, and workers in Barauni, Surat, and Manesar hit the streets in February and March, demanding higher minimum wages, fair overtime pay, and safer working conditions.
With wages stuck and living costs rising fast, many workers say it is getting harder to make ends meet, sparking these widespread protests.
Haryana, Uttar Pradesh raise minimum wages
Responding to the unrest, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have both announced minimum wage increases starting in April 2026.
While these changes are a start, there is more work ahead to prevent future protests.
A high-level committee was set up in Uttar Pradesh so workers and companies can talk things out together.