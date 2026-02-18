Worried about future after his death, ex-ISRO employee strangles wife 

A retired Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) employee, Nageshwar Rao, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Sandhya Shri, at their apartment in Bengaluru . The incident took place at the Virtuoso apartment complex in the Bommanahalli area of Whitefield on Wednesday morning. Rao was taken into custody after he reportedly called an acquaintance who informed the police about the incident.

Police He served as team lead at ISRO "After strangling his wife, he called one of his neighbors around 11 am and informed him about what he had done. The neighbor immediately contacted a doctor known to the family. The doctor then alerted the Avalahalli police," a senior police officer said. Before he retired, he had served as a team lead at ISRO, while his wife was a painter.

Mental distress He intended to take his life after the incident: Police According to preliminary investigations, Rao was undergoing treatment for depression and was under distress. He allegedly killed his wife over fears about her future if he died. "He was reportedly undergoing treatment for depression and was distressed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) Saidulu Adavath said. "He allegedly intended to take his life after the incident, which is why he attacked his wife. There appear to be no other reasons."

Advertisement