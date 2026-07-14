Yamuna drops below danger mark, Delhi has no flood alert
Good news for Delhi: after three days of heavy rain across the catchment areas in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, the Yamuna River's water level is dropping.
It went from 204.05 meters on Sunday morning to 202.57 meters by Monday evening, which is safely below both the warning and danger marks.
So, there's no flood alert for the city right now.
Central Water Commission predicts Yamuna rise
The Central Water Commission says things should stay steady this week, with only a tiny rise expected that won't cause any trouble.
There was some froth spotted near Kalindi Kunj because of untreated sewage and industrial waste mixing into the river, definitely not great for the environment.
Earlier, heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand pushed more water downstream, but that surge has calmed down and isn't expected to shake things up again anytime soon.