Yamuna pollution: Upstream stretch now has toxic froth, chemical smell
Delhi's Wazirabad barrage—from which Delhi draws raw water to feed two of its water treatment plants—now has toxic froth and a strong chemical smell.
This is new for upstream Yamuna, which used to be cleaner.
The pollution, usually seen further downstream, has crept up to where raw water is collected for treatment.
3 drains in Haryana release untreated effluents into river
Recent checks found dangerously high levels of sewage bacteria and chemicals that can harm river life.
An activist said there are three drains in Haryana, drain number 8, drain number 2 and Dhanora, that release untreated effluents into the river, and negligible rainfall in February may have reduced freshwater flow, limiting dilution of pollutants.
Government wants more clean water sent into river
The government wants Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to send more clean water into the river by redirecting flows from two canals.
An action plan was proposed after a joint meeting on October 13, 2025 to regulate the outflow of all drains in Haryana to acceptable norms, and there will be independent audits checking if sewage plants are actually cleaning up their act.