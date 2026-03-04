Yamuna pollution: Upstream stretch now has toxic froth, chemical smell

Recent checks found dangerously high levels of sewage bacteria and chemicals that can harm river life. An activist said there are three drains in Haryana, drain number 8, drain number 2 and Dhanora, that release untreated effluents into the river, and negligible rainfall in February may have reduced freshwater flow, limiting dilution of pollutants.

Government wants more clean water sent into river

The government wants Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to send more clean water into the river by redirecting flows from two canals.

An action plan was proposed after a joint meeting on October 13, 2025 to regulate the outflow of all drains in Haryana to acceptable norms, and there will be independent audits checking if sewage plants are actually cleaning up their act.