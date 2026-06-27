Yogi Adityanath announces UP will raise renewables to 20,000 MW
Uttar Pradesh (UP) is going big on renewables! Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just shared plans to boost the state's green energy capacity from 6,000 MW to 20,000 MW within the next two to three years (i.e., by mid-2028-mid-2029).
This push kicked off at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a massive new solar manufacturing plant in Jewar.
Plus, over 600,000 UP families are already powering their homes with rooftop solar panels under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, slashing their electricity bills by up to 60%.
UP leads ethanol, expands biogas
UP isn't stopping at solar. It's leading India in ethanol production (making up more than half of the country's output) thanks to its sugar industry.
The state also has the most compressed biogas plants nationwide and plans to establish 100 such plants within the next year (i.e., by mid-2027), turning crop waste into cleaner fuels like CNG and ethanol.
The new SAEL Industries plant will help ramp up local solar tech production and create jobs, all part of UP's bigger plan for a greener future.