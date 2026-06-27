Yogi Adityanath announces UP will raise renewables to 20,000 MW India Jun 27, 2026

Uttar Pradesh (UP) is going big on renewables! Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just shared plans to boost the state's green energy capacity from 6,000 MW to 20,000 MW within the next two to three years (i.e., by mid-2028-mid-2029).

This push kicked off at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a massive new solar manufacturing plant in Jewar.

Plus, over 600,000 UP families are already powering their homes with rooftop solar panels under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, slashing their electricity bills by up to 60%.