YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Visakhapatnam, meet fishermen's families
India
Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting Visakhapatnam on Tuesday to meet families of fishermen who went missing after a recent boat accident.
He will offer his condolences at Jabbar Thota and check in on Kari Chinna, the only survivor, showing support as they cope with the tragedy.
Kari Chinna sole survivor, others missing
The accident happened in a recent boat accident when a fishing boat met with an accident; Chinna survived, but several others are still missing.
Jagan has asked party leaders to stay by the affected families and keep up rescue efforts.
He is also reviewing relief steps to make sure help reaches those who need it most.