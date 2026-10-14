Zillow junior IT role draws 16,000+ applications in 2 weeks

With so many people applying, especially those with years of experience, standing out can be hard, especially if you're new or just starting out.

As one Reddit user put it, "So not only are people trying to break into the industry competing against thousands of other applicants, they're also potentially competing against people with years of experience for positions that supposedly require little to none."

They also pointed out that if you don't network in school, you are going to have a real hard time looking for work.

Plus, since some applicants may be overseas and the company doesn't do visa sponsorship, standing out takes more than just degrees or certifications these days.