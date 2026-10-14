Zillow junior IT role draws 16,000+ applications in 2 weeks
An entry-level IT support specialist job at Zillow just pulled in more than 16,000 applications in two weeks, even though it only asks for a high school diploma and 0-2 years of experience.
Surprisingly, about one-fourth of those applying are actually senior professionals, showing just how competitive and tough the job market is right now, even for roles meant for beginners.
Networking, visas challenge Zillow applicants
With so many people applying, especially those with years of experience, standing out can be hard, especially if you're new or just starting out.
As one Reddit user put it, "So not only are people trying to break into the industry competing against thousands of other applicants, they're also potentially competing against people with years of experience for positions that supposedly require little to none."
They also pointed out that if you don't network in school, you are going to have a real hard time looking for work.
Plus, since some applicants may be overseas and the company doesn't do visa sponsorship, standing out takes more than just degrees or certifications these days.