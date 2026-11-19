5 African dishes featuring melon seeds
What's the story
African melon seeds, commonly known as egusi, are a staple in many traditional African cuisines. These seeds are rich in protein and healthy fats, making them an excellent ingredient for a variety of dishes. From soups to stews, African melon seeds add flavor and nutrition to meals. Here are five popular African dishes that use these versatile seeds.
Dish 1
Egusi soup: A Nigerian favorite
Egusi soup is a popular Nigerian dish prepared with ground melon seeds as the main ingredient.
The soup is usually thickened with vegetables like spinach or kale, and flavored with spices such as pepper and onions.
It is commonly served with fufu or pounded yam, making it a filling meal.
The richness of the melon seeds lends the soup its unique texture and taste.
Dish 2
Okra soup: A West African delight
Okra soup is another beloved West African dish that uses melon seeds for added depth of flavor.
The dish combines okra with ground melon seeds to create a thick, hearty stew.
Often paired with rice or yam, okra soup is both nutritious and satisfying.
The combination of okra's natural sliminess and the nutty taste of melon seeds makes for an irresistible meal.
Dish 3
Afang soup: A vegetable-rich dish
Afang soup hails from Nigeria's Efik people and is famous for its rich use of vegetables and ground melon seeds.
The dish uses waterleaf or lambs lettuce, with spinach or kale, to create a medley of textures and flavors.
Ground melon seeds lend protein-richness to this vegetable-heavy soup, making it a balanced meal option that does not compromise on taste.
Dish 4
Ogbono soup: A unique thickener
Ogbono soup uses ogbono (wild mango) seeds as its main thickening agent instead of the more common ground melon seed paste.
However, some variations may still include ground melon seeds for added nutrition, without changing the texture much from the original recipe using only ogbono powder itself.
This results in a unique combination where both types of seed contribute their own benefits to the final product enjoyed by many across the continent today.
Dish 5
Ewedu soup: A traditional favorite
Ewedu soup is a traditional dish from Nigeria, especially popular among the Yoruba people.
It is made from jute leaves, which are slimy when cooked. This makes them the perfect base for soups.
Ewedu soup is usually thickened with ground melon seeds. This gives the dish a nutty flavor and makes it richer in protein and healthy fats.