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5 African dishes that celebrate pumpkin seeds

By Simran Jeet 12:19 pm Jul 09, 202612:19 pm

What's the story

African cuisines are known for their rich flavors and unique ingredients, and pumpkin seeds are no exception. These seeds, commonly used in various dishes, provide a delightful crunch and nutty flavor. They are not just tasty but also nutritious, packed with essential vitamins and minerals. Here are five African dishes that highlight the versatility of pumpkin seeds.