5 tasty dishes featuring tomatoes

Tomatoes are an integral ingredient in many African cuisines, bringing flavor and color to some of the most delectable dishes. These versatile fruits are used in a variety of stews, sauces, and salads all over the continent. From West Africa to East Africa, tomatoes are essential to prepare rich, savory meals that are relished by many. Here are five popular African dishes where tomatoes take center stage.

Dish 1 Jollof rice delight Jollof rice is a widely loved dish across West Africa, more so in Nigeria and Ghana. The dish consists of rice cooked with tomatoes, onions, and spices. The tomato base lends the rice its signature red color and rich flavor. Served at celebrations and gatherings, jollof rice can be customized with various vegetables for added texture.

Dish 2 Shakshuka twist Hailing from North Africa, shakshuka is a delicious dish consisting of poached eggs in a sauce of tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and spices. Although traditionally a breakfast or brunch dish, it can be eaten at any time of the day. The tomato sauce gives a tangy base that goes perfectly with the other ingredients.

Dish 3 Ugandan Luwombo stew Luwombo is a traditional Ugandan stew where banana leaves are used to wrap ingredients such as mushrooms or vegetables along with tomatoes and spices. The tomato-based sauce gives the stew a depth of flavor as it simmers slowly over low heat. This way, the flavors meld beautifully.

Dish 4 Moroccan tomato salad Moroccan cuisine is famous for fresh salads, one being a mix of ripe tomatoes and cucumbers. Seasoned with olive oil and lemon juice, this salad ensures the natural sweetness of the ingredients shines through. It's a refreshing choice during warmer months, providing lighter fare for those who want to enjoy delicious food indoors.