5 leg exercises to improve strength and flexibility
What's the story
The African savannah is where the mightiest and nimblest of Earth reside. Inspired by their natural movements, these exercises can help you boost your legs' strength the right way. By mimicking the dynamic actions of animals like gazelles, elephants, you could enhance your lower body workout routine. These exercises will improve muscle endurance, flexibility, and overall legs' power without any complex equipment or gym membership.
Jumping exercise
Gazelle jumps for agility
We all know how fast and agile gazelles are. To mimic them, try performing gazelle jumps by jumping forward with both feet together as far as you can. This exercise will work your quadriceps, calves, and glutes while enhancing your coordination. Begin with a few sets of 10 jumps every day to slowly develop strength and stamina in your legs.
Stomping exercise
Elephant stomps for power
Elephants have incredible power in their legs. To tap into this strength, try elephant stomps by lifting one knee high up before smashing it down onto the ground. This exercise works out your hamstrings and glutes while improving balance. Aim for three sets of 15 stomps per leg to activate the muscles to the fullest.
Sprinting exercise
Cheetah sprints for speed
Cheetahs are the fastest animals alive. Hence, they're the perfect model for improving your leg strength and speed. By adding cheetah sprints to your workout, where you sprint at full effort over short distances with short rest periods, you do high-intensity interval training. This not only improves your cardiovascular health but also strengthens key leg muscles, such as the quadriceps and calves, over time.
Balancing exercise
Flamingo balances for stability
Flamingos have an amazing sense of balance, standing on one leg without a hitch all day long. Do as they do through flamingo balances, where you stand tall on one foot, with the other knee bent slightly off the ground. Keep your posture steady the whole time. Hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides. Repeat the cycle several times to improve stability and core engagement, while working on ankle stabilizers effectively.
Lunging exercise
Antelope lunges for flexibility
Antelopes are so flexible when they sprint across the terrain with grace. Mimic this ability by doing antelope lunges. Step forward deeply, bending both knees until the back knee nearly touches the floor. Return to starting position and switch legs. Every repetition should complete a set of 12 lunges per side. This will increase range of motion and strengthen hip flexors, quads and hamstrings alike.