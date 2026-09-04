5 overrated places to skip in Austria
What's the story
Austria is home to some of the most stunning landscapes and rich cultural experiences, but not all tourist spots are worth the hype. Some places tend to be overcrowded, expensive, or just not as unique as they are marketed to be. Here are five such overrated destinations in Austria that you may want to skip on your next trip. Let's find out.
#1
Skip Vienna's Schonbrunn Palace
While Vienna's Schonbrunn Palace is a famous tourist spot, it is often overcrowded, with long lines and expensive entry fees.
The palace is a must-see for its architecture and history, but the experience can be marred by the sheer number of tourists.
Instead of spending hours in line, consider exploring lesser-known palaces or parks in Vienna that offer similar charm without the crowd.
#2
Avoid Hallstatt's tourist traps
Hallstatt is a picture-perfect village that has found its way into countless travel brochures.
However, its popularity has turned it into a tourist trap, with inflated prices and a lack of authentic local experiences.
The village can be extremely crowded during peak season, making it difficult to enjoy its beauty.
Instead, look for other alpine villages that provide stunning views and a more peaceful atmosphere.
#3
Rethink visiting Innsbruck's Golden Roof
Innsbruck's Golden Roof is an iconic landmark, but it may not be worth your time.
The site is small and can be easily missed if you are not careful.
Plus, the surrounding area can be crowded with tourists, making it difficult to appreciate the historical significance of the roof itself.
Consider spending your time exploring Innsbruck's natural beauty, or other cultural sites that offer more engaging experiences.
#4
Skip Salzburg's Getreidegasse street
Getreidegasse in Salzburg is famous for its charming architecture and shops, but it is also one of the most crowded streets in the city.
The street is lined with souvenir shops and touristy cafes, which may not give you an authentic taste of Salzburg's culture.
Instead, try wandering through Salzburg's quieter neighborhoods, or visiting local markets for genuine souvenirs.
#5
Bypass Graz's Schlossberg hilltop
While Graz's Schlossberg Hilltop offers panoramic views of the city, the hike up can be strenuous for some tourists.
The hilltop is also a popular spot for locals and tourists alike, which can make the experience less peaceful than expected.
For those looking for stunning views without the physical exertion or crowds, there are other vantage points around Graz that provide equally impressive sights with a lot less effort.