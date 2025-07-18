5 awesome cornstarch recipes for everyone

Cornstarch is that one ingredient that can revolutionize your cooking by adding texture and consistency to it. From sauces to curries, cornstarch is used as a thickening agent in a range of dishes, making it an essential staple in most kitchens. Be it creamy sauces or crispy coatings, cornstarch can be your magic wand. Here are five recipes that'll help you explore cornstarch's uniqueness and jazz up your everyday meals with ease.

Thickener Creamy vegetable soup A creamy vegetable soup can be made in no time with cornstarch. Saute your favorite vegetables (carrots, potatoes, celery, etc.) in a pot. Add vegetable broth and bring it to boil. In another bowl, mix one tablespoon of cornstarch and two tablespoons of water till smooth. Stir this mixture into the soup and simmer until thickened to your liking.

Coating Crispy tofu bites For those who love crispy textures, cornstarch is ideal for coating tofu bites before frying them. Cut tofu into bite-sized pieces and pat them dry with paper towels. Toss the tofu pieces in a mixture of cornstarch, salt, and pepper until evenly coated. Fry them in hot oil until golden brown for a delightful crunch that goes perfectly with dipping sauces.

Sauce base Silky stir-fry sauce Creating a silky stir-fry sauce is easy-peasy with cornstarch as the base ingredient. Mix soy sauce, ginger, garlic, sugar, and water in a bowl. Stir in one tablespoon of cornstarch mixed with two tablespoons of water into this mix for thickness. Pour over the stir-fried vegetables or noodles for an enhanced flavor profile that clings beautifully to each component.

Dessert thickener Homemade pudding delight Cornstarch is essential for getting that perfect consistency of homemade pudding desserts, without gelatin or other thickeners. Combine milk or plant-based milk alternatives with sugar and vanilla extract over medium heat, continuously stirring. Slowly pour in two tablespoons of dissolved cornstarch until the mixture thickens to your liking, before chilling it thoroughly before serving.