Love beets? Try these 5 colorful and healthy dishes
What's the story
Beets are one of the most versatile and nutritious vegetables, loaded with vitamins and minerals. They are also a great source of fiber, which is important for digestion and overall health. Beets can be used in a variety of recipes to add color and nutrition to your meals. Here are five beet-based recipes that will help you add more fiber to your diet.
Dish 1
Beet and quinoa salad
This refreshing salad combines cooked quinoa with roasted beets, giving you a hearty meal loaded with protein and fiber.
Toss in some chopped cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and a handful of fresh parsley for extra crunch and flavor.
Dress the salad with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper to taste.
This dish makes an ideal light lunch or side dish for dinner.
Dish 2
Beet hummus dip
Beet hummus makes for a colorful twist on the classic dip.
Blend cooked beets with chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and cumin until smooth.
Serve it with whole-grain pita bread or vegetable sticks for a healthy snack or appetizer.
The fiber content of both beets and chickpeas makes this dip filling, as well as nutritious.
Dish 3
Roasted beet soup
Roasted beet soup is a warm comfort food that packs a punch of flavor and nutrition.
Roast beets until tender, then blend them with vegetable broth until smooth. Add sauteed onions and garlic for depth of flavor.
Season with thyme or dill for an aromatic touch.
This soup can be enjoyed hot or chilled as a refreshing starter.
Dish 4
Beet smoothie bowl
A beet smoothie bowl makes for an energizing breakfast option loaded with antioxidants from the root vegetable.
Blend raw beets with bananas, yogurt or plant-based milk, honey (optional), chia seeds, and vanilla extract until creamy.
Pour into a bowl, then top with granola, sliced almonds, berries, or coconut flakes for added texture and nutrition.
Dish 5
Pickled beets on toast
Pickled beets on toast make an easy-to-make snack that marries tangy flavors with crunchy textures.
Simply top whole-grain bread slices with pickled beet slices, cream cheese or avocado spread, arugula leaves, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
This makes for a delightful combination to satisfy your taste buds while delivering a healthy dose of dietary fiber.