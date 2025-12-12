Madhya Pradesh's iconic bhutte ka kees is every breakfast-lover's dream

Bhutte ka kees, a popular street breakfast from Madhya Pradesh , is a delicious dish made from grated corn. It is a staple in many households, and street vendors serve it in different ways. This article explores five unique variations of bhutte ka kees that you can find on the streets, each offering a distinct taste and experience.

Traditional taste Classic bhutte ka kees The classic bhutte ka kees is prepared with fresh corn, grated to a fine texture. The dish is cooked with spices like cumin, mustard seeds, and turmeric powder. A pinch of salt and a dash of lemon juice are added for flavor. This variation is usually garnished with chopped coriander leaves and served hot with a side of green chutney.

Fiery flavor Spicy bhutte ka kees For those who love their food on the spicier side, the fiery bhutte ka kees is a must-try. It has the same base as the classic version but with the addition of red chili powder or green chilies for that extra kick. The spiciness is balanced with a hint of jaggery or sugar to mellow it down.

Rich indulgence Creamy bhutte ka kees The creamy bhutte ka kees takes indulgence to another level with the addition of milk or cream while cooking. This makes the dish richer and creamier than usual. The spices remain the same, but the creaminess makes it a different experience altogether. It is garnished with grated coconut or finely chopped nuts for added texture.

Modern twist Cheesy bhutte ka kees A modern twist on this traditional dish, cheesy bhutte ka kees adds grated cheese while cooking. The cheese melts into the hot mixture, giving it a gooey texture that many love. This variation is perfect for cheese lovers who want something new from their favorite street food.