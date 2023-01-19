Lifestyle

When in doubt, read! 5 books about overcoming self-doubt

When in doubt, read! 5 books about overcoming self-doubt

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 19, 2023, 06:42 pm 3 min read

Overcome self-doubt, one page at a time

If you are looking for some inspiration, you are at the right place! Most of us have often doubted our abilities, talents, skills, decisions, and thoughts, owing to which we have missed out on multiple opportunities in life. However, it is time to take action. Put on your reading glasses to wade through these excellent books that will help you overcome self-doubt.

'The Four Agreements' by Miguel Ruiz

Written by Miguel Ruiz, this book based on ancient Toltec wisdom reveals that there are four agreements that can transform your life. The agreements are as follows: "be impeccable with your word," "don't take anything personally," "don't make assumptions," and "always do your best." Implementing these agreements, as per the author, can remove self-doubt and have you regain trust in yourself.

'The Universe Has Your Back' by Gabrielle Bernstein

This one is the perfect read for those who want to transform their fear into faith. Each story shared by the author in this book can help you clear your blockages and move on the path to happiness, acceptance, and security. With this book, you will be able to break free from all that you doubt about yourself and move toward freedom.

'You Are a Badass' by Jen Sincero

Penned by Jen Sincero, this book has 27 interesting and bite-sized chapters that will help you overcome self-doubt. This how-to guide enables you to stop doubting yourself and start living an awesome life. Additionally, it assists you to identify and manage self-sabotaging behavior and blast limiting beliefs. By the end of it, you will learn to love yourself for who you are.

'Big Magic' by Elizabeth Gilbert

Gilbert, through Big Magic, asks readers to embrace curiosity and let go of everything that makes them suffer. The author shares many approaches, ideas, attitudes, and habits that can help you shun self-doubt and live a life full of creativity. Whether you are working on a new book, creating art, or have a deal to crack, this book will replace self-doubt with self-confidence.

'Choose Yourself' by James Altucher

Written by James Altucher, this book is a collection of case studies, interviews, and examples from the author's own inspiring story that will push you into believing in yourself. As you read through this fine print, you will be acquainted with ways to create both inward (personal development and growth) and outward (wealth and fulfilling work) happiness. Check out more such book recommendations.