Easy braided topknots for a stylish summer look
What's the story
Braided topknots are the perfect combination of style and comfort for summer. They keep your hair off your neck while adding a touch of elegance to your look. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, these hairstyles are versatile enough to suit any occasion. Here are five braided topknots you can try this summer to stay cool and fashionable.
#1
Classic French braid topknot
The classic French braid topknot is a timeless choice that never goes out of style.
This hairstyle involves braiding sections of hair from the front and wrapping them into a high bun.
Not only does it keep your hair secure, but it also adds an element of sophistication.
Perfect for both casual and formal events, this style works well with medium to long hair.
#2
Messy braided bun
The messy braided bun is all about relaxed elegance. It combines loose braids with a slightly tousled bun for a laid-back, yet chic look.
Ideal for beach days or casual outings, this hairstyle gives you an effortless vibe while keeping you cool in the heat.
It is easy to achieve and works best with medium-length hair.
#3
Dutch braid topknot
The Dutch braid topknot is the inverted version of the classic French braid, giving it more volume and texture.
This style involves crossing sections of hair under, instead of over, creating a three-dimensional effect.
The Dutch braid adds height to the topknot, making it perfect for special occasions, or when you want to make a statement.
#4
Fishtail braid topknot
The fishtail braid topknot is an intricate-looking hairstyle that's easier than it appears.
By dividing your hair into two sections and alternating small pieces from each side, you create a unique fishtail pattern before wrapping it into a bun at the crown of your head.
This style adds flair without compromising on comfort during hot summer days.
#5
Rope twist topknot
The rope twist topknot is a simple yet stylish option for those who want to try something different than traditional braids.
This hairstyle involves twisting two sections of hair around each other before wrapping them into a bun at the top of your head.
It gives you a sleek look while keeping your hair off your neck on warm days.