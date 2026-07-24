What is breadnut?
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Breadnut, a tropical fruit, is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a number of dishes. Its unique texture and flavor make it a perfect addition to several recipes, especially during the monsoon season. Here are five creative breadnut dishes that you can try this monsoon. They highlight the fruit's potential and offer delicious alternatives to traditional ingredients.
Dish 1
Breadnut curry delight
Breadnut curry is a hearty dish that combines the nutty flavor of breadnut with aromatic spices.
The breadnut is cooked with onions, tomatoes, and a blend of spices like cumin and coriander.
This dish goes well with rice or flatbread, and makes for a comforting meal on rainy days.
The creamy texture of the curry makes it even more appealing.
Dish 2
Crispy breadnut fritters
Crispy breadnut fritters are an absolute snack for monsoon cravings.
The breadnut is grated and mixed with chickpea flour, spices, and herbs before being deep-fried until golden brown.
These fritters are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making them perfect for tea-time snacking or as appetizers for gatherings.
Dish 3
Breadnut soup infusion
A warm bowl of breadnut soup can be just what you need to beat the chill during monsoon.
The soup is prepared by simmering breadnuts with vegetable broth, garlic, ginger, and herbs like thyme or basil.
Blended until smooth, this soup offers a comforting texture that soothes the senses while giving you essential nutrients.
Dish 4
Sweet breadnut pudding
Sweet breadnut pudding is an innovative dessert option that highlights the natural sweetness of ripe breadnuts.
The fruit is cooked down with milk or coconut milk, along with sugar or jaggery, until thickened into a custard-like consistency.
It can be served warm or chilled as per preference, making it an ideal treat after meals.
Dish 5
Spicy breadnut stir-fry
Spicy breadnut stir-fry adds an exciting twist by combining sliced breadnuts with bell peppers, onions, and chili flakes in a hot wok over high heat.
Tossed quickly, this results in tender-crisp vegetables infused with bold flavors from soy sauce, ginger, and garlic.
Perfectly enjoyed over steamed rice, it is a delightful blend of textures and tastes.