Cardigans + denim jeans: 5 looks to try

Cardigans are the ultimate versatile wardrobe staples that can instantly elevate a casual denim jeans outfit. With so many styles to choose from, selecting the right cardigan can uplift your look and keep you comfortable. Whether you're dressing up for a casual day out or a semi-formal event, pairing the right cardigan with denim jeans can change the game. Here are five cardigan styles that go perfectly with denim jeans, both style and functionality-wise.

Timeless choice Just classic button-up cardigans Classic button-up cardigans are a timeless choice and go perfectly with denim jeans. They give a structured look with their neat buttons and are mostly available in neutral colors like black, grey, or navy. They keep you warm without making you look bulky and can be layered over simple tops or shirts for an effortlessly chic appearance.

Cozy comfort Chunky knit cardigans Chunky knit cardigans are a perfect match for denim jeans. They add texture and warmth to any outfit. These cardigans are ideal for colder months, as they provide extra insulation but without compromising on style. Go for earthy tones like beige or olive to make a cozy yet fashionable ensemble, just right for casual outings.

Elegant length Longline cardigans Longline cardigans give an elegant touch to denim jeans by adding length and flow to your silhouette. These cardigans usually fall below the hips or even till the knees, creating a flattering line which elongates your figure. Team them up with fitted tops underneath to balance out the proportions of your outfit.

Draped style Waterfall cardigans The open front design of waterfall cardigans with draped fabric cascading down in soft folds has always been a favorite. This style adds a touch of movement and interest to your ensemble when worn over denim jeans. Pick lightweight materials like cotton blends for warmer weather or thicker fabrics during cooler seasons.