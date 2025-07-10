Chignon hairstyle: 5 looks for every occasion 

Chignons are a classic hairstyle choice for an elegant evening look. They're versatile, they're sophisticated, and they're perfect for any occasion. Be it a formal event or a casual dinner, chignons can take your style a notch higher, effortlessly. Here are five chignon styles that can help you get that perfect evening look without much hassle.

Timeless elegance Classic low chignon The classic low chignon is a go-to style for most, thanks to its simplicity and elegance. You just have to gather the hair at the nape of the neck and secure it into a neat bun. This one works well with both straight and wavy hair, giving a polished appearance that goes with any outfit.

Asymmetrical charm Twisted side chignon The twisted side chignon gives an asymmetrical twist to the classic bun. By twisting sections of hair before pinning them into place on one side of the head, this style adds visual interest while keeping it elegant. It's perfect for those who wish to add a hint of creativity to the evening look.

Textured sophistication Braided chignon bun Going fancy? Incorporating braids into your chignon adds texture and depth to your hairstyle. Start by braiding sections of your hair before wrapping them into a bun at the back or side of your head. This style offers sophistication with an intricate touch, perfect for special occasions.

Casual elegance Messy chignon updo For those who like a more relaxed yet elegant look, the messy chignon updo is a great option. This hairstyle is created by loosely tying hair into a bun while letting some strands fall naturally. It provides an effortless chicness without being too formal. Perfect for evenings when you want a chilled yet sophisticated hairstyle, it ensures you look put-together without trying too hard.