Chignon hairstyle: 5 looks for every occasion
What's the story
Chignons are a classic hairstyle choice for an elegant evening look. They're versatile, they're sophisticated, and they're perfect for any occasion. Be it a formal event or a casual dinner, chignons can take your style a notch higher, effortlessly. Here are five chignon styles that can help you get that perfect evening look without much hassle.
Timeless elegance
Classic low chignon
The classic low chignon is a go-to style for most, thanks to its simplicity and elegance. You just have to gather the hair at the nape of the neck and secure it into a neat bun. This one works well with both straight and wavy hair, giving a polished appearance that goes with any outfit.
Asymmetrical charm
Twisted side chignon
The twisted side chignon gives an asymmetrical twist to the classic bun. By twisting sections of hair before pinning them into place on one side of the head, this style adds visual interest while keeping it elegant. It's perfect for those who wish to add a hint of creativity to the evening look.
Textured sophistication
Braided chignon bun
Going fancy? Incorporating braids into your chignon adds texture and depth to your hairstyle. Start by braiding sections of your hair before wrapping them into a bun at the back or side of your head. This style offers sophistication with an intricate touch, perfect for special occasions.
Casual elegance
Messy chignon updo
For those who like a more relaxed yet elegant look, the messy chignon updo is a great option. This hairstyle is created by loosely tying hair into a bun while letting some strands fall naturally. It provides an effortless chicness without being too formal. Perfect for evenings when you want a chilled yet sophisticated hairstyle, it ensures you look put-together without trying too hard.
Unique twist
Knotted chignon style
What makes the knotted chignon stand out is the incorporation of sections of hair tied into knots and then secured to shape the bun. Not only does this add a unique texture but also elevates the design scheme of the hairstyle as a whole. Each knot is painstakingly placed to add to the uniqueness of the hairstyle, making it an ideal choice for a distinctive yet elegant evening look.