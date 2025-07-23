Try these 5 claw clip hairstyles
Claw clips are back in style and how! If you're looking for a versatile, practical hair styling option, look no further than these beauties. Not only do these accessories do their job well but also add a touch of elegance to any outfit. Be it office, casual outings, or evening events, claw clips are a go-to. Here are five chic claw clip hairstyles you can wear with confidence anywhere.
Classic elegance
Effortless French twist
The French twist is an all-time classic that oozes sophistication. For this look with a claw clip, gather your hair at the nape of your neck and twist it upwards. Pin the twist with a big claw clip at the back of your head. This works perfectly for formal events as well as casual outings, leaving you looking elegant without much hassle.
Casual charm
Half-up half-down style
For those who like to keep their hair down but also add a little bit of oomph, opt for the half-up half-down style. Just take the top portion of your hair and clasp it with a medium-sized claw clip at the crown of your head. This hairdo gives you a cool yet refined look that works for daily wear or casual get-togethers.
Relaxed vibe
Messy bun look
The messy bun is ideal for days when you want to keep things simple yet stylish. Pull all your hair into a loose bun on top of your head and secure it with a sturdy claw clip. Let some strands fall naturally around your face for an effortlessly chic vibe that works well in both casual and semi-formal settings.
Modern simplicity
Sleek low ponytail
A sleek low ponytail with a claw clip is modern simplicity at its best with a dash of practicality. Smooth down any flyaways with gel or serum before collecting your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck. Then secure it with a pretty claw clip instead of regular elastic bands. Perfect for work or minimalist fashion statements.
Asymmetrical appeal
Side-swept glamour
For added glamour without much fussing over styling tools like curling irons or straighteners, try side-sweeping all strands toward one shoulder. Next, clip them securely in place using decorative claws along one side near ear level. This asymmetrical approach adds instant drama, making heads turn wherever you go.