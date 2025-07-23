Try these 5 claw clip hairstyles

Claw clips are back in style and how! If you're looking for a versatile, practical hair styling option, look no further than these beauties. Not only do these accessories do their job well but also add a touch of elegance to any outfit. Be it office, casual outings, or evening events, claw clips are a go-to. Here are five chic claw clip hairstyles you can wear with confidence anywhere.

Classic elegance Effortless French twist The French twist is an all-time classic that oozes sophistication. For this look with a claw clip, gather your hair at the nape of your neck and twist it upwards. Pin the twist with a big claw clip at the back of your head. This works perfectly for formal events as well as casual outings, leaving you looking elegant without much hassle.

Casual charm Half-up half-down style For those who like to keep their hair down but also add a little bit of oomph, opt for the half-up half-down style. Just take the top portion of your hair and clasp it with a medium-sized claw clip at the crown of your head. This hairdo gives you a cool yet refined look that works for daily wear or casual get-togethers.

Relaxed vibe Messy bun look The messy bun is ideal for days when you want to keep things simple yet stylish. Pull all your hair into a loose bun on top of your head and secure it with a sturdy claw clip. Let some strands fall naturally around your face for an effortlessly chic vibe that works well in both casual and semi-formal settings.

Modern simplicity Sleek low ponytail A sleek low ponytail with a claw clip is modern simplicity at its best with a dash of practicality. Smooth down any flyaways with gel or serum before collecting your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck. Then secure it with a pretty claw clip instead of regular elastic bands. Perfect for work or minimalist fashion statements.