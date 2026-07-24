5 stylish hairstyles with natural accessories
What's the story
African hairstyles have always been a beautiful blend of tradition and innovation. Now, with the world focusing on sustainability, these hairstyles can be made even more beautiful with eco-friendly accessories. Using sustainable materials not only preserves the environment but also pays homage to cultural heritage. Here are five classic African hairstyles that can be enhanced with eco-friendly accessories, making them timeless and modern at the same time.
Braids
Braided crowns with bamboo beads
Braided crowns are a regal and elegant style worn on special occasions. By adding bamboo beads, you can make this hairstyle even more beautiful.
Bamboo is a renewable resource and biodegradable, making it a great eco-friendly choice.
The natural texture of bamboo beads adds an earthy charm to the braids, making them stand out without compromising on sustainability.
Twists
Twisted updos with recycled fabric ribbons
Twisted updos are a popular choice for both casual and formal events. By adding ribbons made from recycled fabrics, you can add a pop of color and texture to the style.
These ribbons are made from repurposed materials, which makes them an eco-conscious choice. They add an element of flair to the updo while supporting sustainable fashion practices.
Cornrows
Cornrows adorned with wooden combs
Cornrows are a versatile hairstyle that can be worn in so many different ways.
Wooden combs, made from sustainably sourced wood, make for a perfect accessory for this classic look.
Not only do wooden combs help in maintaining healthy hair by distributing natural oils evenly, but they also add to the natural aesthetic of cornrows.
Afros
Afros enhanced by natural flower clips
Afros celebrate natural texture and volume but can be made even more beautiful with natural flower clips.
These clips are made from locally sourced flowers or plants and are biodegradable.
They add a touch of nature's beauty to the afro hairstyle while promoting local artisans who make these accessories sustainably.
Bantu knots
Bantu knots decorated with seashells
Bantu knots are a traditional African hairstyle that can be made even more beautiful with seashell decorations.
Seashells, collected responsibly along coastlines, add an oceanic touch to the knots without harming marine life or ecosystems.
This accessory choice connects wearers with nature's beauty while honoring cultural traditions of African hairstyles.