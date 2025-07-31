Strengthen your core with these simple exercises

Strengthening lumbar muscles is essential for a healthy back and to avoid injuries. These muscles provide support to the spine, help with posture, and assist in essential daily movements. Concentrating on core exercises can improve lumbar strength, offering stability and preventing discomfort. Given that, here are five effective exercises that target your core to develop strong lumbar muscles.

Stability exercise Plank variations Plank variations are great to engage the entire core, especially the lower back. In standard planks, you hold a push-up position placing your forearms on the ground. While side planks target more on oblique muscles, they still support lumbar strength. Holding these positions helps you develop endurance and stability in the lower back area.

Balance challenge Bird dog exercise The bird dog exercise is great for improving balance and coordination, as well as, for strengthening the lower back. Start on all fours, extending one arm forward and the opposite leg back, at the same time. This way, both sides of your body are engaged, encouraging muscle balance around your spine.

Back extension Superman pose The superman pose, a back extension exercise, directly targets the lower back muscles by mimicking a flying position. By lying face down and lifting both arms and legs off the ground at once, while keeping the torso stable, it not just strengthens the lumbar muscles but the glutes and shoulders too. This exercise promotes a stronger core and improves overall stability by encouraging muscle coordination across these key areas.

Glute activation Bridge pose Along with strengthening lower back muscles, Bridge pose is also effective for activating glutes. Lie on your back with knees bent, feet flat on the floor; lift hips toward ceiling till shoulders form a straight line with knees. This movement supports spinal alignment by engaging multiple muscle groups.