Building calf endurance is the key for athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike. Strong calves not only improve performance but also reduce the risk of injury. Including certain exercises in your routine can greatly improve calf strength and stamina. Here are five effective exercises that can help boost your calf endurance, keeping you active and agile in your pursuits.

Drive 1 Standing calf raises Standing calf raises are a basic exercise to build those calves. For this, stand with feet shoulder-width apart, slowly raise your heels off the ground, and lower them back down again. The movement focuses on the gastrocnemius muscle, improving both strength and endurance over time. Start with three sets of 15 repetitions to start noticing improvements.

Drive 2 Seated calf raises Seated calf raises target soleus, which is located underneath the gastrocnemius. Sit on a bench or chair with feet placed on the floor, place weights on your knees if you want, and lift your heels as high as possible before lowering them back down. This exercise builds endurance by isolating different parts of the calf muscles. Do three sets of 15 reps for best results.

Drive 3 Jump rope drills Jump rope drills are a great way to improve cardio fitness, while working out the calves at the same time. The repetitive motion of jumping works both the major muscles in the calves, helping build stamina and strength over time. Start with short intervals of one minute each, and then gradually increase duration as your endurance improves.

Drive 4 Box jumps Box jumps are a plyometric exercise that boosts explosive power besides building calf endurance. Stand in front of a sturdy box or platform and then jump onto it using both feet simultaneously. Next, step back down carefully before repeating again immediately after landing safely. Ensure there are no pauses between jumps until completing the desired number per set, usually 10.