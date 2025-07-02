Core day: Exercises for a flexible torso

Improving torso mobility and core strength is essential for your overall physical health. A strong core not only supports better posture but also enhances your balance and reduces the risk of injury while indulging in physical activities. Including dynamic exercises in your routine can do the trick. Here are five exercises that can help improve your torso mobility and strengthen your core muscles.

Twist motion Russian twists for core engagement Russian twists are ideal to work the oblique muscles, which are important for rotational movements. For this exercise, sit on the floor, knees bent, feet flat. Lean back slightly but keep your spine straight. Hold a weight or a ball with both hands. Now twist your torso to one side, bringing the weight beside you, before switching to the other side.

Plank holds Plank variations for stability Planks are amazing for developing core stability and strength. Start in a push-up position with elbows directly beneath shoulders. Maintain a straight line from head to heels without sagging or arching your back. For variations, try side planks or lifting one leg at a time to make it tougher.

Pedal movement Bicycle crunches for abdominal activation Bicycle crunches hit several abs at once. Lie on your back with hands behind your head and legs lifted off the ground at a ninety-degree angle. Pull one knee towards your chest while twisting your opposite elbow towards it (as if pedaling a bicycle) and switch sides.

Rotation exercise Standing trunk rotations for flexibility Standing trunk rotations are an important exercise for increasing flexibility in the torso area. For this, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and extend your arms outward at shoulder height. Next, rotate your upper body from left to right, keeping your hips stable. This is important as it ensures that the movement is upper body-centric, maximizing the stretch and flexibility benefits of the exercise.