Do these 5 back exercises today

Improving thoracic spine flexibility can enhance overall comfort and mobility. The thoracic spine, located in the upper and middle back, plays a crucial role in posture and movement. Limited flexibility in this area can lead to discomfort or pain. Engaging in specific exercises can help alleviate these issues by increasing range of motion and reducing stiffness. Here are five exercises designed to improve thoracic spine flexibility and promote comfort.

Stretch 1 Cat-cow stretch The cat-cow stretch is a gentle way to warm up your spine while improving your flexibility. Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale as you arch your back, lifting your head and tailbone towards the ceiling (cow position). Exhale as you round your back, tucking your chin to your chest (cat position). Repeat this sequence for several breaths to enhance spinal mobility.

Stretch 2 Thread the needle Thread the needle targets the upper back muscles, promoting increased flexibility in the thoracic region. Start on all fours, then slide one arm underneath your body with palm facing up until shoulder touches the ground. Hold this position for a few breaths before returning to start position and repeating on the opposite side. This exercise helps release tension in the upper back.

Twist 1 Seated torso twist The seated torso twist is ideal for improving rotational movement of the thoracic spine. Sit cross-legged or on a chair with feet flat on the floor. Rest one hand behind you while using the other hand to gently twist the torso towards that side, keeping the spine straight throughout the movement. Hold briefly before switching sides and repeat several times for optimal results.