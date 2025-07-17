Do these shoulder exercises today

Improving shoulder mobility is essential for a healthy and functional upper body. Be it an athlete or someone sitting at a desk for hours, adding certain exercises can improve flexibility and lower the chances of injury. Given below are five effective shoulder exercises that could improve your range of motion and overall upper mobility. Including these exercises in your routine, you can get better posture and stronger shoulders.

Arm circles Arm circles for flexibility Arm circles are a simple, yet effective exercise to increase shoulder flexibility. Start by standing with feet shoulder-width apart, extending arms out to the sides at shoulder height. Slowly make small circles with your arms, gradually increasing the size of the circles as you feel comfortable. Do this for about thirty seconds in one direction before switching to the other. This movement warms up muscles around shoulders and enhance joint mobility.

Resistance band Shoulder dislocations with resistance band Shoulder dislocations using a resistance band can greatly enhance flexibility and strength in shoulders. Hold a resistance band in both hands (slightly wider than shoulder-width apart), arms straight but not locked. Raise the band over your head and behind the back as far as comfortable without bending elbows or arching back too much. Return to starting position slowly, repeating this motion ten times per session.

Wall angels Wall angels for posture improvement Wall angels are great for correcting posture while improving shoulder mobility. Stand against a wall with feet six inches away from it, keeping the lower back flat against the surface the entire time. Raise arms so that elbows create ninety-degree angles at sides like goalposts. Slide them up along the wall until fully extended overhead before coming down again slowly—repeat ten times per set.

Thread-the-needle Thread-the-needle stretch Targeting tightness in shoulders, the thread-the-needle stretch also promotes relaxation through gentle twisting motions across torso area. Starting on all fours, hands under shoulders, slide the right arm underneath left, palm facing up, until the right ear touches the floor. Hold the position briefly before returning back upright. Repeat on the opposite side, doing five repetitions each way during practice sessions. Schedule them regularly on a weekly basis, if possible.