Moringa magic: 5 awesome dishes for everyone

Popularly known as the "miracle tree," moringa is a versatile plant that features prominently in the African kitchen. Not only is it packed with nutrients, but moringa leaves and pods are also added to different dishes to enhance flavor and nutrition. Here, we discover five creative ways in which moringa is used in Africa , highlighting its adaptability and health benefits.

Leafy addition Moringa leaf soups Across Africa, moringa leaves are a popular ingredient in soups. They contribute to the dish with a rich green color and a slightly earthy flavor. The leaves are usually added towards the end of cooking to preserve their nutrients, which include vitamins A and C, calcium, and potassium. This habit not only elevates the taste but also the nutritional profile of traditional soups.

Nutrient boost Moringa powder smoothies One of the easiest ways to add this superfood into your daily diet is through smoothies. By blending moringa powder with fruits like bananas or mangoes, you can prepare a nutrient-rich drink that gives you an energy boost and essential vitamins. This way, you can have an instant yet healthy meal option - it's particularly popular among those looking for quick meal options.

Crunchy delight Moringa seed snacks The seeds from moringa tree can be roasted or fried for a crunchy snack option. These seeds have a nutty flavor, which makes them an excellent alternative to conventional snacks like nuts or chips. Loaded with protein and healthy fats, they offer both taste and nutrition without compromising on health benefits.

Herbal brew Moringa tea infusions Moringa tea is prepared by steeping dried moringa leaves in hot water. This herbal infusion has a refreshing taste and potential health benefits, such as improved digestion and increased energy levels. It makes an excellent caffeine-free alternative for tea lovers looking for variety in their beverage choices.