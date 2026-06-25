Dabo kolo is a popular Ethiopian snack that uses honey

How honey is used in African cuisine

By Simran Jeet 12:00 pm Jun 25, 202612:00 pm

What's the story

African cuisine is a treasure trove of flavors, and honey is one of the most commonly used ingredients. From sweetening to adding depth to savory dishes, honey is used in a variety of ways across the continent. Here are five African dishes that highlight the versatility of honey, and how it can elevate traditional recipes into something extraordinary.