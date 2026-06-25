How honey is used in African cuisine
What's the story
African cuisine is a treasure trove of flavors, and honey is one of the most commonly used ingredients. From sweetening to adding depth to savory dishes, honey is used in a variety of ways across the continent. Here are five African dishes that highlight the versatility of honey, and how it can elevate traditional recipes into something extraordinary.
Dish 1
Moroccan honey almond pastries
Moroccan honey almond pastries are a delightful treat that combines the richness of almonds with the sweetness of honey. These pastries are usually made with layers of thin dough filled with ground almonds, sugar, and a touch of cinnamon. Once baked, they are drizzled with warm honey for added sweetness and shine. The combination makes for a crispy exterior and a soft, nutty filling.
Dish 2
Ethiopian honey bread (Dabo kolo)
Dabo kolo is a popular Ethiopian snack that uses honey to add sweetness to small pieces of bread. Made from flour, yeast, and spices like cardamom or nutmeg, these bite-sized treats are baked until golden brown. The addition of honey gives them an irresistible glaze while keeping them soft on the inside. They make for an excellent companion with tea or coffee.
Dish 3
West African peanut soup with honey
West African peanut soup is a hearty dish that marries peanuts with vegetables such as sweet potatoes or carrots. A drizzle of honey adds a subtle sweetness that balances the savory elements perfectly. The soup is usually spiced with ingredients like ginger or garlic for an extra layer of flavor complexity.
Dish 4
South African honey-roasted vegetables
Honey-roasted vegetables are a favorite in South Africa, especially during festive occasions. Root vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and butternut squash are tossed in olive oil before being roasted to perfection in the oven. A generous drizzle of local honey caramelizes their natural sugars, making them tender and sweet, with a hint of earthy undertones.
Tip 1
Kenyan honey ginger tea
Kenyan honey ginger tea is a comforting beverage that combines fresh ginger root slices steeped in hot water with a spoonful of pure, unprocessed local beekeepers' sourced from nearby hives. This results in a golden liquid that's both soothing and invigorating at the same time, thanks to the warming properties of the ginger, and the natural sweetness of the honey.