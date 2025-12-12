Visiting Laos anytime soon? These street snacks are a must-try

Laos, a landlocked Southeast Asian country, is famous for its vibrant street food culture. The streets of Laos are filled with delicious snacks that are not just tasty but also give an insight into the country's rich culinary heritage. From savory to sweet, these snacks are a must-try for anyone visiting or wanting to explore Laotian cuisine. Here are five street snacks you must try in Laos.

Snack 1 Sticky rice with mango Sticky rice with mango is a popular Laotian dessert/snack. The dish features glutinous rice steamed to perfection and served with ripe mango slices. It is usually drizzled with coconut milk and sprinkled with sesame seeds or mung beans for added texture. This sweet treat is perfect for those who enjoy the combination of creamy and fruity flavors.

Snack 2 Lao-style pancakes Lao-style pancakes are a savory delight made from rice flour batter cooked on a hot griddle. These pancakes are filled with various ingredients such as vegetables, herbs, and sometimes even tofu or mushrooms. They are folded over and served warm as a quick snack or light meal option. The pancakes have a crispy exterior and soft interior, making them an enjoyable bite.

Snack 3 Grilled meat skewers Grilled skewers are a staple street food across Laos. Marinated pieces of tofu are threaded onto sticks and grilled over open flames until charred and juicy. These skewers are often served with fresh herbs, lettuce leaves, and dipping sauces for added flavor. They make for an easy-to-eat snack that is both satisfying and flavorful.

Snack 4 Papaya salad (tam mak hoong) Papaya salad or tam mak hoong is a tangy salad made from shredded green papaya mixed with lime juice, fish sauce, chili peppers, garlic cloves, tomatoes, and peanuts. This dish has a perfect balance of spicy, sour, salty, and sweet flavors, making it a favorite among locals and tourists alike. It is usually served with sticky rice to balance the heat.