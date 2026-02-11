Eggplant and roasted peanuts can produce some really yummy dishes!

Eggplant and roasted peanuts are two versatile ingredients that can elevate any vegetarian dish. While eggplant is known for its rich texture and mild flavor, roasted peanuts add a delightful crunch and nutty taste. Together, they make for a delicious combination that can be used in various cuisines. Here are five vegetarian dishes that beautifully combine these ingredients, offering a range of flavors and textures.

Dish 1 Eggplant peanut stir-fry delight This stir-fry is a quick and easy way to enjoy eggplant and peanuts together. Slice the eggplant into thin strips and saute it with garlic, ginger, and bell peppers. Add soy sauce, sesame oil, and roasted peanuts for flavor. The dish is not just quick to prepare but also offers a satisfying crunch from the peanuts, making it a perfect weeknight meal.

Dish 2 Creamy eggplant peanut curry This curry combines the creaminess of coconut milk with the earthy flavors of eggplant and peanuts. Start by cooking diced eggplant in onions, tomatoes, and spices like cumin and coriander. Once softened, add coconut milk to create a rich sauce. Stir in crushed roasted peanuts for added texture and depth of flavor. Serve this curry over rice or quinoa for a hearty meal.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Grilled eggplant with peanut sauce Grilling brings out the natural sweetness of eggplant while adding a smoky flavor. Slice the eggplant into rounds or lengthwise slices, brush them with olive oil, and grill until tender. Prepare a peanut sauce by blending roasted peanuts with soy sauce, lime juice, garlic, and chili flakes for heat. Drizzle this sauce over grilled eggplant slices for an appetizing dish.

Advertisement

Dish 4 Stuffed eggplants with roasted peanut filling Hollow out small eggplants to make boats that can be filled with a mixture of crushed roasted peanuts mixed with breadcrumbs or cooked rice seasoned with herbs like parsley or basil leaves; then bake till golden brown on top at around 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) for about 30 minutes or until fully cooked through.