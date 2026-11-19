Artichoke and spinach dip is a classic appetizer that combines the earthy taste of artichokes with the freshness of spinach.

This creamy dip is perfect for serving at gatherings or enjoying as a snack at home.

To prepare, blend cooked artichokes with spinach, cream cheese, sour cream, and Parmesan cheese until smooth.

Bake until bubbly, and serve with crackers or bread for dipping.