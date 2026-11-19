New to artichokes? Make these 5 tasty vegetarian dishes
What's the story
Artichokes are a versatile vegetable that can be used in a range of vegetarian recipes. Their unique flavor and texture make them an excellent choice for adding depth to dishes. Here are five delightful vegetarian recipes that highlight the artichoke's culinary potential. From appetizers to main courses, these recipes showcase the artichoke's ability to elevate simple ingredients into something special.
Dish 1
Artichoke and spinach dip
Artichoke and spinach dip is a classic appetizer that combines the earthy taste of artichokes with the freshness of spinach.
This creamy dip is perfect for serving at gatherings or enjoying as a snack at home.
To prepare, blend cooked artichokes with spinach, cream cheese, sour cream, and Parmesan cheese until smooth.
Bake until bubbly, and serve with crackers or bread for dipping.
Dish 2
Grilled artichokes with lemon
Grilled artichokes make for a simple, yet flavorful side dish. The smoky notes from grilling complement the natural taste of the vegetable.
Start by steaming whole artichokes until tender. Cut them in half and brush with olive oil and lemon juice before grilling them over medium heat until charred marks appear.
Sprinkle with salt and serve hot.
Dish 3
Artichoke risotto
Artichoke risotto is an elegant main course that highlights the delicate flavor of this vegetable.
Saute onions in olive oil, then add Arborio rice to toast it lightly.
Gradually add vegetable broth while stirring continuously until a creamy consistency is achieved.
Fold in cooked artichoke hearts, along with Parmesan cheese, for added richness.
Dish 4
Roasted artichoke hearts salad
Roasted artichoke hearts salad makes for a refreshing dish, ideal for lunch or dinner.
Toss roasted artichoke hearts with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and red onion rings.
Drizzle balsamic vinaigrette dressing over the top before serving chilled.
Dish 5
Stuffed artichokes with herbs
Stuffed artichokes make for an impressive appetizer or side dish. They are packed full of herbs and breadcrumbs, adding flavor and texture.
Begin by removing the inner leaves of the whole globe-shaped vegetable.
Fill the hollow center with a mixture of breadcrumbs, garlic, parsley, thyme, oregano, and olive oil.
Bake until golden brown, and enjoy the deliciousness.