What's the story

Cassava leaves are a staple in several African cuisines, providing a rich source of nutrients and flavor.

These leaves are popularly used in a variety of traditional dishes across the continent, each with its own preparation method and taste.

From stews to soups, cassava leaves make for a versatile ingredient that elevates the culinary experience.

Here, we explore five delightful African dishes that feature cassava leaves prominently, underlining their significance in regional cooking.