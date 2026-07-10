Tomato chutney is made from ripe tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, and spices

5 flavor-packed Indian chutneys you'll love

By Vinita Jain 11:02 am Jul 10, 202611:02 am

What's the story

Indian chutneys are a staple in many households, providing a burst of flavor and nutrition to meals. These condiments are not just delicious, but also packed with health benefits. Making chutneys at home can be an easy way to add some variety to your diet while enjoying the freshest ingredients. Here are five easy Indian chutneys you can make at home, each with its own unique taste and health benefits.