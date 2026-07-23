Your everyday ponytail needs this upgrade
What's the story
Ponytails are a go-to hairstyle for all seasons, providing a blend of simplicity and elegance. Be it summer's heat or winter's chill, ponytails can be styled differently to suit the weather and occasion. Here are five easy ponytail styles that you can wear all year round, each one offering a unique twist to the classic look. These styles are easy to achieve and perfect for any setting.
Style 1
Sleek high ponytail
The sleek high ponytail is perfect for formal occasions or professional settings.
This style requires straightening your hair and tying it at the crown of your head, with a smooth finish.
Use a little gel or serum to tame flyaways and keep your hair looking polished all day.
A sleek high ponytail adds an element of sophistication to any outfit.
Style 2
Messy low ponytail
The messy low ponytail gives you a relaxed and casual vibe, perfect for everyday wear.
To achieve this look, loosely gather your hair at the nape of your neck and secure it with an elastic band.
Tugging gently at the sides will create volume and texture.
This style works well with layered cuts and adds an effortless charm to your appearance.
Style 3
Braided side ponytail
The braided side ponytail adds a fun twist to the classic ponytail.
Start by braiding a section of your hair on one side, before bringing it all together into a low side ponytail.
This style is perfect for casual outings or outdoor activities, giving you a playful, yet stylish look.
Style 4
Curly high ponytail
If you are looking for a little more volume, the curly high ponytail is just the thing for you.
Curl your hair with a curling iron before tying it up at the crown of your head.
The curls add bounce and movement, making this style perfect for parties or special occasions.
Style 5
Half-up half-down ponytail
The half-up, half-down ponytail is the best of both worlds, combining the elegance of a ponytail with the softness of loose hair.
Just take a section from the top half of your head and tie it into a small ponytail while leaving the rest down.
This versatile style can be dressed up or down depending on accessories used, like clips or ribbons.