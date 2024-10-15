Summarize Simplifying... In short Orchids need a special growing medium like bark chips or sphagnum moss, not regular potting soil.

To keep them happy, maintain a humidity level between 40% and 70%, and feed them a diluted 20-20-20 fertilizer mix every two weeks during growth periods, reducing to once a month when dormant.

By Anujj Trehaan 11:34 am Oct 15, 202411:34 am

What's the story Orchids, encompassing over 25,000 species worldwide, are among the most beautiful and diverse plant families. They have a reputation for being challenging to care for. Yet, with the right knowledge and approach, anyone can grow thriving orchid plants at home. This article delivers five essential tips that are key to helping your orchids not just survive but truly flourish.

Substrate choice

Select the right substrate

Orchids require a specific type of substrate or growing medium that differs from typical houseplants. They thrive in a mix that allows air to reach their roots, such as bark chips, sphagnum moss, or a blend designed specifically for orchids. Avoid using regular potting soil as it can suffocate orchid roots and lead to root rot.

Lighting needs

Ensure proper lighting

Light is essential for orchid health and their ability to bloom. Most orchids thrive under bright, indirect light, making a south or east-facing window an ideal location. If natural light is insufficient, using grow lights, placed about 12 inches above the plants, is recommended. Too much direct sunlight can scorch their leaves, while too little light will inhibit their ability to bloom effectively.

Watering technique

Water wisely

Overwatering is one of the most common mistakes in orchid care. Orchids should be watered once every seven to 10 days, or when the substrate begins to dry out. It's better to underwater than overwater these plants. Ensure pots have drainage holes and allow excess water to drain completely after each watering session, preventing root issues.

Humidity control

Maintain humidity levels

Orchids flourish in environments with humidity levels between 40% and 70%, which is higher than typical home conditions. To boost humidity for your plants, consider using a humidifier or placing a tray of water near them. Directly misting the leaves is not advisable as it can lead to fungal diseases if done excessively, compromising plant health.

Fertilization schedule

Fertilize regularly but sparingly

Orchids benefit from regular, but minimal, fertilization compared to other houseplants. A balanced fertilizer, specifically a 20-20-20 mix, diluted to one-quarter strength, is ideal. Apply this every two weeks during periods of active growth and reduce to once a month when the plant is dormant. Be cautious of over-fertilizing, as it can lead to harmful salt buildup in the substrate, potentially damaging the roots.