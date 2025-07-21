Chest day: 5 exercises you must do

Ribcage flexibility and strength are essential for maintaining a good posture, increasing breathing capacity, and supporting overall physical health. Performing certain exercises can help improve these aspects by focusing on the muscles surrounding the ribcage. In this article, we will talk about five amazing exercises that can improve ribcage flexibility and strength, paving a way for better movement and respiratory function.

Drive 1 Deep breathing with arm raises Deep breathing with arm raises is a great exercise to improve ribcage flexibility. Start by standing or sitting comfortably with your back straight. Deep inhale through your nose while raising your arms overhead. Hold your breath for a few seconds before exhaling slowly as you lower your arms. This exercise expands the ribcage, allowing for more lung capacity and flexibility.

Drive 2 Side bends for lateral flexibility Side bends are great for enhancing lateral flexibility of the ribcage. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, place one hand on your hip and extend the other arm overhead. Lean towards the side of the hand on your hip while keeping both feet flat on the ground. Hold for a few seconds before returning to center and repeating on the opposite side. This movement stretches intercostal muscles, helping with better rib mobility.

Drive 3 Cat-cow stretch for spinal mobility The cat-cow stretch is good for spinal mobility, which indirectly helps ribcage movement. Begin on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale as you arch your back (cow position), lifting your head slightly; exhale as you round your spine (cat position), tucking in chin towards chest. This dynamic stretch improves spinal alignment, making breathing mechanics better.

Drive 4 Thoracic spine rotation exercise Thoracic spine rotation exercises improve upper back mobility, impacting ribcage function. Sit or stand, placing one hand behind your head and the opposite arm forward at shoulder height. Slowly rotate your torso towards the extended arm side, then switch after a short hold. This expands the range of motion, aiding daily tasks and making you more flexible overall.