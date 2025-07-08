Add these 5 shoulder exercises to your daily workout

The rotator cuff is a set of muscles and tendons that stabilizes the shoulder joint. Keeping this area flexible is important for avoiding injuries and enjoying a full range of motion. Regular exercises can improve flexibility, reduce stiffness, and improve overall shoulder function. Here are five exercises to improve rotator cuff flexibility that you can easily include in your daily routine.

Arm circles Arm circles for shoulder mobility Arm circles are a simple but effective exercise to improve shoulder mobility. Start with standing with feet shoulder-width apart and extend your arms out to the side at shoulder height. Slowly make small circles with your arms, increasing the size of the circles slowly as you get comfortable. Do this for about thirty seconds in one direction before switching to the other.

Doorway stretch Doorway stretch for flexibility The doorway stretch helps in stretching the chest and shoulders, and encourages better flexibility in the rotator cuff area. Stand in an open doorway with your arms bent at ninety-degree angles and hands placed on either side of the door frame. Step forward slowly until you feel a gentle stretch across your chest and shoulders. Hold for fifteen to thirty seconds before returning to the starting position.

Cross-body stretch Cross-body shoulder stretch technique This stretch targets the posterior part of the shoulder, helping you become more flexible. Start by standing or sitting comfortably, then bring one arm across your body at chest level. Use your opposite hand to gently pull on your elbow towards your body until you feel a stretch in your shoulder area. Hold this position for fifteen to twenty seconds before switching sides.