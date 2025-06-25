5 exercises for flexible triceps

Building flexible and strong tricep muscles is important for overall upper body strength. The triceps, which are located at the back of the upper arm, are critical for arm extension and stability. From improving muscle endurance to enhancing flexibility, adding targeted exercises to your routine can do the trick. Here are five effective exercises that focus on strengthening the triceps and help you perform better.

Drive 1 Tricep dips for strength Tricep dips are an easy but effective workout that directly targets the triceps. Using parallel bars or a sturdy chair, lower your body by bending your elbows until they reach a 90-degree angle, and push back up to the starting position. This workout not just strengthens the triceps but also works the shoulders and chest muscles. Three sets of 10-15 reps can enhance muscle endurance greatly, over time.

Drive 2 Overhead tricep extensions Overhead tricep extensions are great for isolating the triceps while improving flexibility. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell with both hands above your head. Slowly lower it behind your head by bending at the elbows and extend back to start position. This movement stretches and contracts the triceps effectively. Aim for three sets of eight to 12 repetitions to maximize benefits.

Drive 3 Close-grip push-ups Close-grip push-ups are an advanced variation of regular push-ups that focus on engaging triceps. Start in a regular push-up position but keep your hands closer together, under your chest. Lower yourself until your elbows form a ninety-degree angle before pushing yourself back up. This exercise not just strengthens your triceps but also improves your core stability and balance when performed regularly.