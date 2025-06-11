Feeling stressed? These stretches may help
What's the story
Stress is something we all battle with every day.
And, believe it or not, gentle stretching exercises can help you deal with it effectively.
They not only relax your body but also help improve flexibility and circulation.
Incorporating some simple stretches in your day can make a world of difference in battling stress.
Here are five gentle stretches to relax you and relieve stress.
Tension release
Neck and shoulder stretch
The neck and shoulder stretch targets areas where tension often builds up due to prolonged sitting or poor posture.
To do this stretch, sit comfortably with your back straight, gently tilt your head towards one shoulder, hold for a few seconds, then switch sides.
This exercise helps release tension in the neck and shoulders, promoting relaxation.
Spinal movement
Cat-cow pose for flexibility
The cat-cow pose is a yoga-inspired stretch that improves spinal flexibility while relieving stress.
Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips.
Inhale as you arch your back (cow pose), then exhale as you round it (cat pose).
This rhythmic movement helps ease tension along the spine.
Calming effect
Forward bend for relaxation
A forward bend is an excellent way to calm your mind and relax your body.
Stand with your feet hip-width apart, slowly bend forward at the hips while keeping your knees slightly bent, and allow your arms to hang freely towards the floor.
This position encourages blood flow to the brain and gives a calming effect.
Restorative stretch
Child's pose for restfulness
Child's pose provides a restorative stretch that calms both body and mind.
Kneel on the floor with big toes touching; sit back on heels while stretching arms forward on the ground;
place forehead gently downwards onto mat or surface below if possible without strain involved during execution process itself.
Relaxation technique
Seated forward fold for calmness
The seated forward fold is another calming exercise that helps reduce stress levels effectively over time.
This gentle stretch is performed by sitting with legs extended forward and slowly bending at the waist towards the legs.
It encourages a gradual, progressive relaxation, step by step, little by little, bit by bit, piece by piece, part by part, section by section, segment by segment, and portion by portion.