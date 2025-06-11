Exploring souks? Don't miss these vegan snacks
What's the story
Exploring souks around the world can be an exciting culinary adventure, especially if you're looking for some unique vegan snacks.
These bustling markets are home to a variety of plant-based treats that are as delicious as they are intriguing.
From savory bites to sweet delights, souks have a treasure trove of vegan options to cater to diverse palates.
Here are some unusual vegan snacks you might find on your next souk visit.
Crunchy delight
Spiced chickpea crunch
In many Middle Eastern and North African souks, spiced chickpeas are an all-time favorite snack.
Roasted with spices like cumin, paprika, and turmeric, these crunchy legumes pack a flavorful punch in every bite.
They make for an amazing on-the-go snack or can be eaten as part of a larger meal.
The mix of spices varies by region, giving you different taste experiences.
Sweet treats
Date and nut bars
Date and nut bars are prevalent in most souks around the Middle East and North Africa.
Made with dates ground with different nuts like almonds or pistachios, these bars give you the natural sweetness without any added sugars.
They give you an energy boost while you walk around the market's colorful stalls.
Always wrapped in basic packaging, they serve as handy snacks to satiate sweet cravings.
Savory wraps
Falafel wraps with tahini sauce
Falafel wraps also make another souk staple across the globe.
Falafels are made from ground chickpeas blended with herbs like parsley and cilantro, then fried into crispy patties or balls.
They're often served in flatbreads with fresh vegetables and a generous drizzle of tahini sauce, adding a rich, creamy flavor to every bite.
Nutty Munchies
Roasted nuts mixes
Roasted nut mixes are a mainstay in global marketplaces. There are combinations like lightly seasoned almonds and delicately sea salt-dusted cashews.
These munchies are ideal for a walk around the markets, with the aromatic scents pulling passersby in.
They offer a satisfying crunch in a lively environment, making it a memorable experience worth revisiting.