What's the story

Exploring souks around the world can be an exciting culinary adventure, especially if you're looking for some unique vegan snacks.

These bustling markets are home to a variety of plant-based treats that are as delicious as they are intriguing.

From savory bites to sweet delights, souks have a treasure trove of vegan options to cater to diverse palates.

Here are some unusual vegan snacks you might find on your next souk visit.