Try these neck exercises today
What's the story
Having a strong neck is important for physical health, as it can prevent injuries, improve posture, and boost athletic performance.
By adding certain exercises to your routine, you can strengthen the neck muscles considerably.
Here are five effective exercises that target various parts of the neck and give you a full-fledged workout to build strength and stability.
They are easy to do, can be performed at home or gym with little equipment.
Flexion Focus
Neck flexion exercise
Neck flexion exercises target front muscles of the neck, aiding in improving forward movement and stability.
To do this exercise, lie on your back with your head hanging off from the edge of a bench or bed.
Slowly lift your head towards the chest while keeping shoulders relaxed.
Hold for a few seconds before returning to the starting position.
Repeat this movement 10-15 times, controlling motion throughout.
Extension emphasis
Neck extension exercise
Neck extension exercises target the muscles at the back of the neck to strengthen them.
Start by lying face down on a bench or bed with your head hanging over the edge.
Slowly lift your head up as far as comfortable without straining and lower it back down slowly.
Repeat 10 to 15 times while keeping a steady breath and avoiding jerky movements.
Lateral strengthening
Lateral neck flexion exercise
Lateral neck flexion targets side muscles of the neck, improving lateral movement capabilities.
Sit or stand upright with good posture and tilt your head towards one shoulder (without lifting it up or turning it sideways).
Hold briefly before returning to the center position; repeat on the opposite side, completing 10 repetitions per side in total.
Isometric stability
Isometric neck exercise
Isometric neck exercises build endurance by holding positions against resistance.
Simply place your palm against your forehead, apply gentle pressure while resisting with neck muscles.
Hold for five seconds, then release.
Repeat this process thrice on each direction: sides, back, and front, to ensure balanced muscle development across all neck areas involved in daily activities.
Posture improvement
Chin tuck exercise
Chin tucks are great for posture, as they strengthen deep cervical flexors that hold the skull and spine in place.
They also relieve tension from sitting for too long or working on computers, etcetera, when done right.
This makes them a perfect companion for any routine aimed at making modern lives healthier through targeted solutions to everyday problems!