Quick math challenges are a great way to improve mental agility

Think quicker every day with these brain exercises

By Vinita Jain 10:55 am Jun 26, 202610:55 am

What's the story

Tachypsychia refers to the rapid processing of information, which can be beneficial in several situations, including sports, gaming, and quick decision-making scenarios. Improving tachypsychia can enhance your reaction time and cognitive agility. Here are five exercises that can help you enhance this mental speed. Each exercise focuses on different aspects of cognitive processing to help you think faster and more efficiently.