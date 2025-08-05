Thumb care 101: Try these simple exercises

Thumb flexibility and strength are essential for carrying out daily tasks with ease. Be it typing, gripping objects, or playing musical instruments, a strong thumb, and a flexible thumb can make a world of difference. Performing certain exercises can help improve these attributes. Here are five effective exercises that can improve thumb flexibility and strength along with practical insights into each technique.

Circular motion Thumb circles Thumb circles are another great way to build flexibility. For this exercise, extend your hand with fingers spread wide. Rotate your thumb in circular motion, first clockwise then counterclockwise. Repeat the motion 10 times in each direction for both hands. This exercise loosens the joints and improves the range of motion.

Stretch technique Thumb opposition stretch The thumb opposition stretch focuses on muscles used for moving the thumb across the palm. Start by touching your thumb with each fingertip separately, creating an "O" shape with every finger-thumb combination. Maintain the position for five seconds before proceeding to the next finger. Repeat the process thrice per hand to improve coordination and flexibility.

Resistance exercise Rubber band resistance Using a rubber band is a great way to strengthen your thumbs. Wrap a rubber band around all five fingers of one hand close to the tips. Then, slowly open your fingers against the resistance of the band as wide as possible before closing them again. Do three sets of 10 reps on each hand daily to strengthen muscles involved in gripping.

Flexion movement Thumb flexion exercise Thumb flexion exercises target bending movements that improve muscle control and dexterity. Start with holding your hand out flat with palm facing up. Bend only your thumb toward your palm while the other fingers are straightened outward. Hold this position briefly before returning it back straight again. Repeat 15 times per session regularly throughout the week.