5 exercises for a stronger lower back

Keeping your lower back resilient is important for your overall health and movement. A strong lower back can prevent injuries, improve posture, and make daily activities easier. By including certain exercises in your routine, you can strengthen this area considerably. Here are five effective exercises that strengthen the lower back, making you stronger and flexible without the need for special equipment or a gym membership.

Core stability Bridge pose for core stability The bridge pose is a great exercise to work your core muscles while strengthening your lower back. Start by lying on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips towards the ceiling, forming a straight line from shoulders to knees. Maintain this position for a few seconds before lowering down slowly. This exercise targets lower back and works on your glutes and hamstrings.

Back strength Superman exercise for back strength The superman exercise also targets the lower back muscles by working the entire posterior chain. Lie face down with your arms extended in front of you and legs straight behind you. Lift your arms, chest, and legs off the ground simultaneously as high as you can without straining your neck or spine. Hold briefly before returning to the start position.

Flexibility boost Cat-Cow stretch for flexibility The cat-cow stretch helps improve flexibility in the spine as well as the surrounding muscles of the lower back region. Starting off on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips, inhale while arching the spine downwards (cow), then exhale while rounding it upwards (cat). Repeat several times at a comfortable pace.

Balance enhancement Bird dog exercise for balance The bird dog exercise improves balance by activating various muscle groups at once, including those surrounding the lumbar region, which stabilizes the spine as it moves during tasks like walking or running. Start out in a kneeling position, stretch the opposing arm and leg outwards, keeping everything in line throughout the motion cycle and repeat on the opposite side, switching sides between reps.