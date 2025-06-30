5 exercises to relieve screen-time strain

In today's digital age, extended screen time is a common problem, frequently resulting in discomfort and strain. Simple exercises can make these problems go away, encouraging better posture and releasing muscular tension. These beginner-friendly exercises can be easily included in your daily routine, providing relief without taking much time or equipment. By adopting these practices, you can enhance comfort and well-being in your screen-centric lives.

Neck stretch Neck stretches for tension relief Neck stretches help relieve tension from long hours of screen time. For this exercise, sit or stand with a straight back. Gently tilt your head towards one shoulder until the opposite side of your neck feels the stretch. Hold this position for around 10 seconds before switching sides. Repeat thrice on either side to help relieve neck stiffness and improve flexibility.

Eye exercise Eye exercises to reduce fatigue Eye exercises can do wonders in cutting down fatigue from prolonged screen time. The 20-20-20 rule is a popular technique: Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This habit relaxes eye muscles and prevents strain by giving them brief moments of rest throughout the day.

Shoulder roll Shoulder rolls for upper body relaxation Shoulder rolls are simple yet effective in releasing tension accumulated in the upper body due to prolonged sitting or typing. To do shoulder rolls, sit or stand with your arms relaxed by your sides. Slowly roll your shoulders forward in a circular motion five times, then reverse the direction for another five rolls backward. This exercise promotes relaxation and improves circulation.

Wrist stretch Wrist stretches to prevent discomfort Wrist stretches are also a must for people who work a lot on the keyboard/mouse. Simply extend one arm forward with the palm facing down; use the other hand to gently pull back on the fingers until you feel a stretch along the wrist and forearm. Hold for 10 seconds and switch sides, repeating thrice on both sides.