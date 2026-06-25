Strengthen your lower ribs with these exercises
What's the story
Strengthening the lower ribs can improve posture, support core stability, and enhance overall physical performance. The muscles around the lower ribs play a crucial role in breathing and movement. By focusing on specific exercises, you can target these muscles effectively. Here are five exercises that can help strengthen your lower ribs, contributing to better health and fitness.
Tip 1
Side plank with rotation
The side plank with rotation is a great exercise to target the obliques and intercostal muscles around the lower ribs. Start in a side plank position with your elbow directly under your shoulder. Rotate your torso forward, extending your top arm towards the floor. Return to the starting position and repeat. This exercise improves core stability and strengthens the muscles around the rib cage.
Tip 2
Bicycle crunches
Bicycle crunches are an effective way to engage multiple muscle groups, including those around the lower ribs. Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and your legs lifted in a tabletop position. Bring one knee towards your chest while twisting your torso to bring the opposite elbow towards it. Alternate sides in a pedaling motion. This exercise enhances abdominal strength and promotes better rib cage support.
Tip 3
Seated torso twist
The seated torso twist targets oblique muscles effectively, strengthening the area around the lower ribs. Sit on the floor with legs extended and feet flexed. Lean back slightly while keeping your spine straight. Hold a weight or medicine ball with both hands at chest level. Twist your torso to one side, then return to the center before twisting to the other side.
Tip 4
Standing side bend
Standing side bends are great for targeting the lateral muscles of the abdomen near the lower ribs. Stand upright with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in one hand overhead. Slowly bend sideways towards the opposite hip without bending forward or backward. Return upright before repeating on the other side.
Tip 5
Plank with knee-to-elbow
Plank with knee-to-elbow adds dynamic movement to traditional planks, engaging several muscle groups, including those supporting lower ribs. Start in a high plank position, then bring one knee towards the elbow on the same side, maintaining a strong core throughout the movement. Alternate sides for the desired number of repetitions.