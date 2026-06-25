Strengthen your lower ribs with these exercises

Tip 2

Bicycle crunches

Bicycle crunches are an effective way to engage multiple muscle groups, including those around the lower ribs. Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and your legs lifted in a tabletop position. Bring one knee towards your chest while twisting your torso to bring the opposite elbow towards it. Alternate sides in a pedaling motion. This exercise enhances abdominal strength and promotes better rib cage support.