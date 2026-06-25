Tangram puzzles consist of seven geometric pieces that can be arranged to form various shapes

Improve mental agility with these puzzles

By Vinita Jain 01:35 pm Jun 25, 202601:35 pm

What's the story

African puzzles are an excellent way to boost mental agility. These traditional brain teasers, which have been around for centuries, challenge the mind with their unique designs and problem-solving requirements. By engaging with these puzzles, one can improve cognitive skills such as critical thinking, spatial awareness, and memory retention. Here are five African puzzles that can help you boost your mental agility effectively.