5 flavorful dishes featuring turmeric
What's the story
African turmeric, a spice with a distinct flavor and vibrant color, is taking the culinary world by storm. Famous for its health benefits and unique taste, it is becoming a staple in kitchens around the world. Here are five flavorful dishes that highlight the versatility of African turmeric. Each dish offers a different way to enjoy this amazing spice while adding to its growing popularity.
Dish 1
Spicy turmeric rice delight
Turmeric rice is a simple, yet delicious dish that goes well with just about anything.
The rice is cooked with African turmeric, which gives it a beautiful golden color and earthy flavor.
Adding vegetables like peas or carrots can make it more nutritious and colorful.
This dish is perfect for those who want to enjoy the taste of turmeric without complicated preparations.
Dish 2
Creamy turmeric lentil soup
Lentil soup with African turmeric is a comforting dish that warms you from within.
The lentils are simmered with spices like cumin and coriander, while the turmeric adds depth and richness.
This soup not only tastes amazing but also offers health benefits, like anti-inflammatory properties.
It's an ideal choice for anyone looking for a hearty meal packed with flavor.
Dish 3
Vibrant turmeric vegetable stir-fry
A vegetable stir-fry with African turmeric is an easy way to add more veggies to your diet while relishing this spice's unique taste.
Broccoli, bell peppers, and carrots are some of the vegetables that go well with turmeric's bold flavor profile.
A splash of soy sauce or lemon juice can add an extra layer of zestiness to this colorful dish.
Dish 4
Aromatic turmeric chickpea curry
Chickpea curry with African turmeric is an aromatic dish that tantalizes your taste buds with its rich flavors.
The chickpeas are cooked in a tomato-based sauce with onions, garlic, ginger, and spices like cumin and coriander powder, along with the star ingredient, African turmeric.
This hearty curry goes well with rice or flatbreads like naan or roti.
Dish 5
Zesty turmeric roasted potatoes
Roasted potatoes seasoned with African turmeric make for a zesty side dish, perfect for any meal.
The potatoes are tossed in olive oil, salt, pepper, and freshly ground African turmeric, before being roasted until crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
These potatoes make an excellent accompaniment to main courses or can be enjoyed alone as a snack.