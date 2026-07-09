Keep your kidneys healthy with these foods

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Berries: A nutrient powerhouse

Berries, such as blueberries and cranberries, are loaded with antioxidants, which are extremely important for kidney health. These tiny powerhouses help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress on the kidneys. Berries are also low in potassium, making them an ideal choice for those who have to restrict potassium intake. Adding a handful of berries to your diet can go a long way in keeping your kidneys healthy.